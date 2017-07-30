North Kingstown, Barrington split $2M grant for new firefighters

Related Coverage West Warwick fire department receives grant for new truck

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional announced new federal funding Saturday that will help hire additional firefighters in Barrington and North Kingstown.

According to a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, the $2 million federal grant will cover two years of salaries and benefits for 13 new firefighters.

“Our firefighters do an outstanding job and I am pleased to help deliver federal funding to help these fire departments add to their ranks. It is crucial for our fire departments to attain and maintain 24-hour protection of the public,” Sen. Reed said.

The grant was given through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, which has provided Rhode Island fire departments more than $30 million since 2005.

U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, a senior member on the house committee that oversees the SAFER program, hopes the new funding will help ensure that Rhode Island fire departments are fully staffed.

“More than 40,000 people reside in North Kingstown and Barrington combined, and this funding will help ensure that there are enough trained and experienced firefighters available in case of emergencies,” Rep. Langevin said.

This year alone, Rhode Island has received more then $4.5 million in federal funding to help fire departments in the Ocean State.