RI State Police receive top-level accreditation from national group

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island State Police have received a “gold standard assessment” from the national Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.

Col. Ann Assumpico announced Sunday morning that the State Police received the Accreditation with Excellence award from the organization, which is the highest level of accreditation that CALEA awards. The State Police become the only law enforcement agency in the state to receive top-level accreditation.

The State Police have been accredited since 1994 but decided to go even further and apply for the more rigorous Accreditation with Excellence award, which demands that they meet or exceed 480 professional standards outlined by CALEA.

The CALEA assessment concluded last week as the State Police hosted the CELEA 2017 Summer Conference, at which many other departments concluded assessments.

According to Col. Assumpico, the CALEA Review Committee praised the State Police for diversity in its ranks, the low number of complaints filed against its personnel, having few vehicle pursuits, and for having a police dog specifically training in finding electronic equipment used in cyber crimes.

“This is a tremendous honor earned by the hard-working men and women who serve the citizens of our state with professionalism and pride,” Assumpico said in a statement. “It also underscores our commitment to providing Rhode Islanders with exceptional law enforcement that meets or exceeds national standards at every level.”