Rob Ninkovich retires after 8 seasons with Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich officially announced his retirement Sunday afternoon.
The 33-year-old joined the Patriots in 2009 as a linebacker after having spent time in Miami and New Orleans.
He ended his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, having been a vital part of the Patriots defense. He started in 94 consecutive games over the course of his career in New England.
His retirement was made official at a 12:15 press conference at Gillette, where Coach Bill Belichick had high praise for him:
“He was our most dependable, versatile, and consistent defensive performer,” owner Robert Kraft said.
Ninkovich recorded 46 sacks, 14 fumble recoveries, and five interceptions during his time with the Pats.