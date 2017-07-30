Rob Ninkovich retires after 8 seasons with Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich officially announced his retirement Sunday afternoon.

The 33-year-old joined the Patriots in 2009 as a linebacker after having spent time in Miami and New Orleans.

He ended his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, having been a vital part of the Patriots defense. He started in 94 consecutive games over the course of his career in New England.

His retirement was made official at a 12:15 press conference at Gillette, where Coach Bill Belichick had high praise for him:

BB says he's never coached a more unselfish player than Nink. High praise. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/bjo8uiOg2b — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) July 30, 2017

“He was our most dependable, versatile, and consistent defensive performer,” owner Robert Kraft said.

Ninkovich recorded 46 sacks, 14 fumble recoveries, and five interceptions during his time with the Pats.