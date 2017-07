PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Two vehicles were seriously damaged after one rear-ended the other early Monday morning.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the rear car struck the back of the front car just before 1:45 a.m., causing it to hit a guardrail.

Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed a this time.