Central Falls Police Department receives national accreditation

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – The Central Falls Police Department has received the National Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

Approximately five percent of law enforcement agencies in the nation receive the distinction, and Central Falls is one of nine agencies to receive the accreditation in Rhode Island.

“The CALEA accreditation process was a total team effort and I am so very proud of this agency,” said chief of police, Colonel James J. Mendonca. “Moreover, the entire accreditation process is a testimonial that we as an agency are willing to hold ourselves accountable to independent evaluation.”

In order to earn the accreditation, the department was required to comply with 161 CALEA standards. Assessors from the agency visited the department in April to further examine the department. This included policies and procedures, managements, operations, and support services.

Colonel Mendonca continued to say that the accreditation is especially impressive considering the setbacks faced by the department recently, including financial problems which led to cuts in staffing and Chapter 9 bankruptcy.