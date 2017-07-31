Deadly assault in Westerly leads to manslaughter arrest

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have arrested a man accused of committing an assault early Sunday morning that led to one man’s death.

Around 2:15 Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a disturbance in a parking lot at 125 Main Street in Westerly. There, they found John A. Gardiner, 49, the victim of an apparent assault. He was unconscious and seriously injured. Gardiner later died from his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Alexander J. Brown, 23, of 2 Clay Street in Ashaway was arrested by Westerly Police on Sunday. He was held overnight and is expected to be arraigned Monday on manslaughter and disorderly conduct charges.

Westerly Police are still investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 401-348-6141.