DEM investigating boating death off Warwick’s Conimicut Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman suffered fatal injuries over the weekend after a wave struck the boat she was on.

The state Department of Environmental Management said its Division of Law Enforcement, along with Warwick fire and police personnel, responded to the Oakland Beach boat ramp Sunday for reports of a medical emergency on a boat off of Conimicut Point in Warwick.

According to the DEM, Kerrie Macaruso, 41, of North Providence, was attempting to walk through an opening toward the bow of the boat when the wave struck. The agency did not provide further information on Macaruso’s injuries.

The DEM said Emergency workers rushed her to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

DEM investigators took the 1991 Stingray into custody. DEM said the investigation is ongoing.