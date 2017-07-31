FBI, ATF offer $10,000 reward for kidnap suspect

BOSTON (WPRI) — Federal authorities have increased a reward they’re offering for information leading to the location and arrest of a suspect in a Boston-area kidnapping last fall.

The Boston divisions of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said Monday they’re looking for Diego Barros Pires, 24, of Brockton. A $10,000 reward is now offered to help find him, doubling a previous offer.

Pires, also known as “Smurf,” or “Do It,” was indicted March 22, along with three other people, for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of an adult and two children in Brockton and Quincy.

Pires is a legal U.S. citizen and is described as a Cape Verdean male with black hair and brown eyes, 5′ 8″ tall, weighing 160 pounds. He also has tattoos reading “Kyle” on his left forearm and “RIP Johnny” on his right forearm. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

“We believe he poses a serious danger to the public and we’ve exhausted all investigative leads in locating him,” said Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Fugitives like him need to understand that no matter where they hide, or for how long they run, we will eventually track them down to face justice.”

Anyone with information about Pires can submit tips online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s Boston division at (857) 386-2000.