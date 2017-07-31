Following computer system launch, AAA ends DMV services for nonmembers

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Tuesday, you’ll have to be a AAA member to conduct motor vehicle registry transactions outside the DMV.

According to a Rhode Island DMV spokesperson, the company temporarily allowed non-members to use its DMV transaction service while a new computer system was being installed and launched earlier this month.

“AAA has proven through the years to be a valuable partner for the Division. We expect this relationship to benefit Rhode Islanders for many years to come,” said DMV administrator Walter R. “Bud” Craddock said.

AAA and the DMV originally announced the temporary service for all Rhode Islanders back in May. Individuals were able to complete around 20 types of transactions at any of the eight AAA offices throughout the state.