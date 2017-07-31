Gas prices up 2 cents in RI, 3 cents in Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island have inched up another 2 cents per gallon.

AAA Northeast said Monday that even though self-serve, regular is up to an average of $2.28 per gallon, it remains 4 cents per gallon lower than the national average.

AAA found regular gasoline as low as $2.13 per gallon and as high as $2.43.

Find the best price: WPRI.com Gas Tracker »

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped 3 cents in the past week. AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular now sells for an average of $2.24 per gallon.

AAA says higher crude oil prices have joined with strong demand to push prices higher at the pump.