In the Kitchen: Collard Greens

Co-Owner of GottaQ Smokehouse BBQ Anthony Mardenly shares his recipe for collard greens.

Collard Greens

Ingredients:

4 bunches collard greens, rinsed and chopped

2 white onions, chopped

1 lb bacon, chopped

1 cup chicken base

2 cups water

2 cups apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup minced garlic

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1/2 lb butter

Directions:

Brown bacon over medium heat in a braising pan. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper. Saute for about a minute. Add the onions and saute until they become translucent. Add the vinegar and scrape the bottom of the pan. Let that come to a soft boil. Add the water and chicken base. Mix until the chicken base is dissolved and the mixture comes to a soft boil. Add the collards and butter and let simmer for 30-45 minutes.

*Tips*

Make sure to cook bacon on medium heat. Do not let it burn. The fat needs to gently render as that’s the “oil” used to cook the onions. It should be a nice golden color.

When the collards are simmering, make sure to stir frequently so you get a nice even cook.