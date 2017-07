PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot Monday night in Providence.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to Donelson Street, just off Admiral Street.

Police said they do not yet have a suspect in custody.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have a live report at 11 on WPRI 12.

BCI just arrived on scene. We'll have a LIVE report from Donelson at 10 on @FOXProvidence. pic.twitter.com/wLkkgEIBZm — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) August 1, 2017

MORE: The shooting happened right outside of Cianci Head Start school. Parts of Donelson & June Streets shut down. More at 10/11. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/X13DqD58in — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) August 1, 2017