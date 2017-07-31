MassDOT: Significant delays expected on Mass. Pike until Aug. 14

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston commuters may want to seek an alternate route after a MassDOT highway administrator said a bridge project could cause delays of up to 90 minutes.

Crews last week began work on the Commonwealth Avenue bridge, which hosts the MBTA Green Line tracks and sits over commuter rail tracks and the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“It impacts literally every single mode of transportation, whether you’re taking the Green Line, whether you’re taking Amtrak, whether you’re taking the commuter rail, whether you’re driving in through the Turnpike or whether you’re traveling over the bridge,” acting MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “It will impact you in some way or another.”

Monday’s traffic was better than MassDOT officials expected, but Gulliver doesn’t necessarily expect that trend to continue.

According to Gulliver, the construction is expected to last until Aug. 14. The second phase of the project is expected to begin next summer.