Police ID suspect in Lincoln stabbing, victim still in hospital

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injuries after sustaining multiple stab wounds Sunday, police said.

According to police, Brianna Suggs, 22, is facing felony domestic assault and disorderly conduct charges following a stabbing in a Lonsdale Avenue apartment. Officers said there was blood throughout the home and that they located a possible weapon used in the incident.

According to police, the victim was in serious condition, but her injuries were not life-threatening. Police said Suggs was also transported to Rhode Island Hospital but was later released and taken into custody.

Suggs was arraigned in Third District Court Monday, police said.