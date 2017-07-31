Pops in the park

This morning in The Rhode Home, NiRoPe joined us with info on the importance of a good night’s rest. September will be here for students before we know it and it’s crucial they get the sleep they need to be refreshed and ready to hit the books.

We were also joined by RI Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg who provided details on this Friday’s free RI Philharmonic concert at Roger Williams Park. It promises to be a spectacular summer evening.

For details on the event, visit http://www.rifoundation.org/TransformingRhodeIsland/RWPPops.aspx

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress, head to https://www.cardis.com/