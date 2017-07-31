Raimondo re-election fund tops $2.6 million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The money keeps rolling in for Gov. Gina Raimondo.

The first-term Democrat raised $547,000 in campaign contributions doing the three-month period ended June 30, according to a report filed late Monday night with the R.I. Board of Elections. The latest round of donations brought her campaign’s cash on hand to $2.67 million, with more than a year to go before the election.

Raimondo has been a champion fundraiser since first entering Rhode Island politics in late 2009 to run for general treasurer, but this is only the second time in her career she has raised more than $500,000 two quarters in a row – the last time was during the first half of 2014, when she was running for governor.

Raimondo’s cash stockpile puts her in a different financial stratosphere from her would-be 2018 challengers.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the 2014 Republican nominee for governor and a likely candidate in 2018, raised about $80,000 during the second quarter, finishing with about $180,000 on hand as of June 30 – giving Raimondo 15 times more money than him.

Fung could face at least two rivals for the 2018 GOP nomination, former state Rep. Joe Trillo and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan. Their reports showed Morgan had $7,661 on hand, while Trillo had $4,648. Both have said they are just starting to raise money as they decide whether to jump into the race.

Another Republican, former Alex & Ani CEO Giovanni Feroce, has also expressed interest in running for governor but does not have an active campaign account. Former Gov. Lincoln Chafee, a vocal Raimondo critic, is weighing whether to run, but has not said whether he would do so as a Democrat or an independent.

Among General Assembly leaders, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello took in about $93,000, finishing the quarter with $302,000 in his account. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, in his first full fundraising quarter in the top job, finished with $143,000 after raising about $66,000.

