RI cities, towns recruiting police officers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several cities and towns in Rhode Island are looking to add some new faces to their police departments.

The Coventry Police Department on Monday announced it will be accepting applications through August 30. The department said applicants must possess an associate’s degree or a minimum of 60 college course credits towards a degree, or be a graduate of a certified police or law enforcement academy, or have two years of active military duty or four years of military reserve or National Guard duty.

Prospective recruits will be subjected to written and physical testing, an oral interview and a background investigation. They must also have a valid driver’s license.

Police said all previous applicants must re-apply. Click here for more information and to submit an application.

The city of Providence is also recruiting new police officers. Applications, which are available on the Providence Police Department’s website, must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Time is running out to apply to be a police officer in Pawtucket. The city is accepting applications until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August, 5. Click here for the application and more information.

Lastly, applications for police work in the town of Bristol can be picked up at the police department, located at 396 Metacom Ave., or downloaded from the department’s website. Previous applicants must re-apply and applications must be returned to the department in person no later than 3 p.m. on Friday, August 11.