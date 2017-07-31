Tractor-trailer causes major damage to police cruiser in construction zone

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver of a tractor-trailer after they said two wheels came off the vehicle and hit a police cruiser on I-84 around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the driver of the tractor-trailer fled the scene following the crash. State Police said the trooper was not injured, but the police cruiser sustained major damage.

The wheels came off the tractor part of the vehicle, police said.

Those with information are urged to call Trooper Scott Shea at the State Police Sturbridge Barracks at 508-347-3352.