FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Crews are working to clear a tractor trailer that rolled over during Monday’s early commute.

According to the Mansfield Fire Department, the crash happened on the ramp from 495 North to I-95 South around 6 a.m.

One victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Crews are still on scene attempting to clear the wreckage of the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Expect delays. @MansfieldFD1820 say crews on remain scene here on 495 North near 95 South ramp in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/ererpt6cw2 — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) July 31, 2017