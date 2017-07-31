Woonsocket K-9 tracks down breaking and entering suspect

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police said they cracked breaking and entering cases at two local businesses with the help of Aspen, one of the city’s K-9 officers.

Shawn Smith, 49, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering after police said he broke into an Empire Buffet and Crown Chicken on Diamond Hill Road.

Police said Aspen, along with his partner – Patrolman Jason Berthelette – helped locate Smith in a wooded area.

They said the duo also helped find evidence that linked Smith to both offenses.

Police said a number of officers were involved in the investigation.