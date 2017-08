JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Johnston are seeking the public’s help in identifying four individuals wanted for questioning in the theft of a town-owned vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen Monday from the parking lot of the Johnston Indoor Sports Complex on Atwood Avenue, according to police.

Johnston police on Tuesday posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John DeAngelis at (401) 757-3145.