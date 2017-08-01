As he gears up for re-election bid, Mayor Elorza has $484K in campaign fund

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza raised nearly $87,000 for his campaign fund between April and June, according to a disclosure filed with the R.I. Board of Elections Monday night.

The first-term Democrat’s political war chest has grown to $484,000 as he begins to piece together his re-election campaign for next year. Elorza has repeatedly said he intends to seek a second term and no candidates have formally announced plans to challenge him in the primary or the general election.

Elorza received 272 contributions ranging from $15 to $1,000 – the maximum donation that can be made to a candidate in a calendar year – during the second quarter of the year. Among his notable donors were Alison and Charles Townsend, John Carter and developers David Corsetti and Alfred Carpionato, who each gave the mayor $1,000.

Smaller contributions came for Tony Simon, his former chief of staff, Jim DeRentis, the chairman of the Providence Redevelopment Agency and lobbyists Richard McAuliffe, Leonard Lopes and Andrew Annaldo.

The mayor also received a $1,000 contribution from a political action committee set up by the law firm Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP as well as smaller donations 14 of the firm’s employees. The firm assisted the city on its failed attempt to create a regional board that would have the ability to buy and sell local water supply systems.

On the spending side, Elorza paid $20,000 to CFO Consulting Group and CFO Compliance, the two firms that handle his fundraising and reporting responsibilities. The companies were founded by Brett Smiley, the city’s former chief operating officer who now works as Gov. Gina Raimondo’s chief of staff. The mayor also spent $3,000 on a fundraiser at Skyline at Waterplace downtown.

Elorza reported that he refunded two contributions during the quarter: $1,000 to restaurateur Gianfranco Marrocco and $100 to Michael McKenna, a city employee.

Elorza used his political action committee – One Providence PAC – to make small donations to Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, Sens. Maryellen Goodwin, Gayle Goldin and Harold Metts and state Reps. Grace Diaz, Scott Slater, Ramon Perez, Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, Aaron Regunberg, Ray Hull, and Edith Ajello.

On the City Council, acting President Sabina Matos (Ward 15) raised about $10,000 in her first quarter since becoming the council leader. She ended the quarter with $9,400 cash on hand. With $45,000 on hand, Councilman David Salvatore (Ward 14) has the largest campaign fund of any member of the city’s legislative branch.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan