DCYF: Executive director at Training School steps down, new safety plans announced

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The state Department of Children, Youth and Families Tuesday confirmed that Training School Executive Director Kevin McKenna is stepping down, less than one week after an incident at the Thomas C. Slater Training School sent five people to the hospital.

According to the DCYF, Training School Acting Superintendent Kevin Aucoin will temporarily take over McKenna’s position.

“DCYF is taking immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of staff and residents at the Training School,” DCYF Director Dr. Trista Piccola said. “Our Juvenile Program Workers have a tough job and we need to ensure that they have the resources needed to do their work, and that our facilities and programming are up to the task of helping rehabilitate the youth in our care.”

According to the DCYF, a Rhode Island State Police captain will provide additional security at the school for the next 90 days. In addition, the DCYF said it will conduct a 60-day review of the Training School that will be committed to enhancing operations and “improving the outcomes for its juvenile residents.”

The Department of Corrections will also provide assistance at the school for at least two months, the DCYF said.

The latest incident at the Training School has sparked a number of reactions in recent days. The president of the union that represents training school employees previously said he feared “someone will die” if conditions at the Training School did not improve. State Rep. Bobby Nardolillo also called on Gov. Gina Raimondo to launch an investigation into the incident.

Back in May, a separate incident at the Training School left four injured.

