eMoney Advisor opening new office in Providence, bringing 100 jobs

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – The wealth management technology firm eMoney Advisor is opening a new office at 100 Westminster Street in Providence.

The company said its new location stems from its rapid growth over the last few years and its desire to explore a new talent market in the Northeast.

The firm said it plans to hire 100 full-time employees in technology and software development for the location and that extensive recruiting efforts are underway to fill open roles in software development, user interface and experience design, software testing and quality engineering, and product management.

It expects to bring those jobs to the state by 2020. In the meantime, eMoney said it already has 10 employees that will start work in the Providence office by mid-August.

eMoney has two other office locations in the United State, one in Radnor, Pa and the other in La Jolla, Ca.

Rhode Islanders can learn more about eMoney’s open positions in Providence by visiting the company’s jobs site.