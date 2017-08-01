Goat goes AWOL in Warwick, police on the lookout

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing goat.

They said the animal belongs to a “goatscaping company” out of Plympton, Massachusetts and was supposed to be clearing some brush in the southern area of Warwick Neck when he walked off the job.

Police said the goat – who goes by both Sammy and Frank – was discovered missing during a head count Tuesday morning.

He’s a small, brown Nigerian goat with one curly horn who police said is generally described as “kinda funny looking.”

Anyone who sees a wandering goat in the area is asked to call police at 401-468-4200.