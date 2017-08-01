Hometown Heroes: Washington Park Cal Ripken team

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Heroes are the Washington Park Cal Ripken team.

For a second straight season, the squad will compete for the national crown after taking home the New England regional title.

Last year, Washington Park defeated the eventual champion from Florida in pool play on their way to a third-place finish.

The success coming in only their seventh season of Cal Ripken play.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.