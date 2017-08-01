In the Kitchen: Rhed’s Smoked Mussel Chowder

Discover Newport brought in Chef Déjà Hart from Newport Cooks, who made Rhed’s Smoked Mussel Chowder in “The Rhode Show” kitchen:

Rhed’s Smoked Mussel Chowder

Ingredients:

2 oz Butter

1 Large Yellow Onion, diced small

½ Head Garlic, minced

½ Bunch Celery, diced small

2 oz All Purpose Flour

1 lb Red Potatoes, diced

24 Littleneck Clams

1 cup White Wine

4 oz Smoked Mussels, chopped

½ Bunch Fresh Thyme, stems removed

2 Bay Leaves

2 Tbsp. (or to taste) Rhed’s Hot Sauce

1 cup Dry Sherry

1 Quart Canned Clam Juice

1 cup Heavy Cream

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Bunch Chives or Scallions, sliced (to Garnish)

Method

Sweat onions and butter in a medium pot until translucent, approx 5 minutes. Add celery and garlic and sweat until garlic is translucent. Add flour and cook, stirring, for an additional minute.

Meanwhile, in a separate pot, bring white wine and 1 cup of canned clam juice to a boil. Add clams and cover with lid. Remove from pot as soon as clams open. Allow to cool then chop clams and reserve. Strain and reserve clam broth. Discard shells.

Add thyme, hot sauce and red potatoes to onion mixture. Cook for 5 more minutes. Deglaze with sherry. Add remaining clam juice, reserved clam broth, cream and bay leaves. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. In the last few minutes of simmering, add chopped clams and mussels. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with scallions and enjoy!

Recipe by Chef Déjà Hart

Newport Cooks – Cooking School for Adults & Children

and

Newport Cooks Fine Kitchen Consignment

www.NewportCooks.com

TheCook@NewportCooks.com

