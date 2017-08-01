iPhone cases recalled due to risk of skin irritation, burns

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — MixBin Electronics has recalled approximately 263,000 iPhone cases because liquid and glitter can leak out of the cases, posing a risk of skin irritation and burns to users.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 24 reports of incidents involving the cases.

The recall affects all liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7, which were sold in various styles and colors in stores nationwide and online from Oct. 2015 through June 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund. The company can be reached toll-free at 855-215-4935 during standard business hours. Visit MixBin Electronics’ website for more information.