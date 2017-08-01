Jamestown K-9 loses battle with cancer

Related Coverage Local hound with uncanny ability to sniff out lost pets up for national recognition

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Jamestown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Abby, a certified search and rescue bloodhound, lost her battle with cancer on July 25.

“Rest in Peace K9 Abby, and thank you for all your hard work,” the Jamestown Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Abby… was a hero to many animals, she will never be forgotten.”

Abby was one of the finalists for the 2016 American Humane Association Hero Dog Award. In 2013, Abby finished second out of 28 dogs across the country for the same award.