Julian Edelman booted from camp after scuffle with teammate

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were tossed from training camp Tuesday after getting into some kind of fight.

According to several media reports, the scuffle started over an incomplete end zone pass. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss Tweeted, “Julian Edelman took exception to Stephon Gilmore holding him and then wrestled him on the ground. Gilmore has also been told to leave.”

While the scuffle was short, Reiss said Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a standing rule that fighting during a practice will lead to ejection.

