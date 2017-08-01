Police: Driver stopped in Providence was 4 times the legal limit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A traffic stop in Providence on Monday resulted in the arrest of a city man after his blood-alcohol content (BAC) was found to be more than four times the legal limit.

Rhode Island State Police said they received a call about an erratic driver at about 5:30 p.m. Troopers spotted the car on Broadway and pulled it over near the Pallas Street intersection.

The driver, Antonio Briones, was taken into custody and a chemical test revealed his BAC to be .321 on the first reading and .303 on the second, according to police.

The legal limit in Rhode Island is .08.

Briones, 47, was charged with driving under the influence, first offense, .15 or greater, as well as operating without a license. He was arraigned and released pending further court action.

State police said they also issued Briones citations for lane roadway violations and operating left of center.