Police: Neighborhood dispute prompted deadly shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police investigating Providence’s fifth homicide of the year said Monday night’s deadly shooting was not gang related. Instead, Maj. David Lapatin told Eyewitness News the murder appeared to be the result of a neighborhood dispute.

Police said the shooting happened just minutes before 9 p.m. at the corner of June and Donelson Streets. When officers arrived on scene, they found Mackenzie Irons, 34, of Providence lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

Lapatin said while Irons was the intended target of the shooting, he was not initially involved in the dispute, but he knew people who were and eventually became involved.

He said investigators are still interviewing witnesses and investigating what happened. As of late Tuesday morning, no one was in custody.