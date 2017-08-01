Prosecutors: RI man sentenced after he agreed to receive meth through mail

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man will be behind bars for more than a year after prosecutors said he was involved in a distribution chain that shipped methamphetamine from the west coast to a number of places in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said Steven Marszalkowski, 58, was part of a group of people who were recruited to accept packages in Massachusetts that contained the drug. According to prosecutors, Marszalkowski and others were then told to send the packages to another Massachusetts resident.

Marszalkowski pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine in May. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Multiple co-defendants have also pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident, and prosecutors said there were more than 30 packages sent in total.

A San Diego man initially sent the packages to Massachusetts through the United State mail, prosecutors said.