Providence gym resolves wage complaints lodged by former employees

Related Coverage Employees, patrons file complaints against local gym

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Wage complaints that were lodged against a Providence gym have been resolved, Target 12 has learned.

As Target 12 reported in 2016, several former employees of Synrgy Health and Fitness club filed wage complaints through the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT).

Former Synrgy employees accused the gym’s owner, Michael Owen, of bouncing and withholding paychecks.

“My final paycheck did not clear,” said Ken Cormier, a former Synrgy personal trainer, who was interviewed by Target 12 in 2016. “He [Owen] said he would pay me in cash before the end of that week. He never did. Then he said he would mail me a check. Then he never did.”

According to the DLT, an attorney for the gym recently delivered four certified checks, totaling nearly $6,000 to resolve the remaining wage complaints.

Last year, members of Synrgy also reported routine double-billing. The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office served Owen with a civil investigative demand to respond to 14 consumer complaints.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office said consumer complaints against Synrgy have been resolved.

An attorney representing Synrgy did not respond to Target 12’s requests for comment.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.