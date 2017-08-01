RIDOH: Oakland Beach reopened for swimming, Cranston pond has toxic algae bloom

Related Coverage State officials warn of blue-green algae blooms in ponds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders can officially take a dip in Oakland Beach again after the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) reopened it for swimming Tuesday.

RIDOH had previously closed the Warwick beach last Wednesday, due to high bacteria counts.

Over in Cranston, RIDOH says Blackamore Pond is experiencing a blue-green algae bloom that can be toxic to humans and a number of animals. Officials are advising Rhode Islanders and their pets to avoid all activities in or near the pond, including swimming, fishing, boating and kayaking.

Rhode Islanders can find the latest information on beach closures by vising WPRI’s Beach Closings Map or by calling the RIDOH Beach Line at (401) 222-2751.