Rollover crash temporarily shuts down Route 24 South

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – All southbound lanes of Route 24 have been reopened in Fall River following a serious crash.

All lanes reopened https://t.co/22rPtcfOPx — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 1, 2017

Rt 24SB/Rt79 #FallRiver multi vehicle rollover crash w/ ejection & serious injuries. All SB lanes closed.#MAtraffic diverted @ X8 Airport Rd — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 1, 2017

According to Massachusetts State Police, a multi-vehicle crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over and obstructing the highway. Crews were on scene several hours attempting to clear the wreckage.

The crash occurred near Exit 8 in Fall River, and traffic backed up over two miles to the south.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.

Serious injuries have been reported by police, though the number of victims is not known at this time.

Watch Eyewitness News this Morning in FOX Providence for the latest updates.

