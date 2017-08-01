Trump may have been behind Russian meeting statement

WASHINGTON, DC (WPRI) – New details have surfaced suggesting President Donald Trump may have been behind his son’s statement regarding his meeting with Russian officials.

The Washington Post reports that on Air Force One during his return from the G-20 Summit, the president changed what would be said about the meeting between his son, Donald Trump Junior, and several Russians.

Trump Jr. initially said the meeting was presented as focusing on Russian adoption policies, though he later admitted to seeking damaging information on his father’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

According to the Post, Trump Jr. initially planned to release a statement with the full truth about the meeting as soon as the news broke, but President Trump decided to say the meeting focused on adoptions instead.

Throughout the investigation, the president denied any involvement in or knowledge of the meeting.

In a statement mid-June, Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s Attorney, said in part: “I wasn’t involved in the statement drafting at all, nor was the president. I’m assuming that was between Donald Trump Junior, between Don Junior and his lawyer.”

As more information came to light, Trump Jr. revealed more people who were in attendance at the meeting, which he originally said was very small.