4 technology centers open at Boys & Girls Clubs in RI

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of America unveiled brand new technology centers at four of its Rhode Island locations Wednesday.

The goal of the technology centers is to provide children access to computers and an internet connection who might not have access at home, a spokesperson said. The Boys & Girls Clubs hopes the new centers will help prepare children for careers in STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Woonsocket, East Providence, Newport and Cumberland-Lincoln were recipients of a $100,000 investment from the James M. Cox Foundation.

“I’m a big believer that computer skills and digital skills are essential,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said at an announcement Wednesday.

Congressman David Cicilline, Cox Communication Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Bowser and Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Gene Bailey also attended Wednesday’s announcement.

Each location is able to customize the centers as they need with a number of tools including tablets, cameras and laptops.

In the United States, there are more than 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs serving more than four million people.