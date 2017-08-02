Bridgefest brings more music to Newport

Each year, thousands of music lovers flock to the City by the Sea for the Newport Folk Festival and the Newport Jazz Festival. The events are held on consecutive weekends at Fort Adams, and, to bridge the gap – the Newport Festivals Foundation offers even more music performances with Bridgefest.

Celebrating Newport’s rich musical community, there are a series of events throughout the first week of August.

“The Rhode Show” got a sneak peek performance on Wednesday morning.

The 2017 Bridgefest schedule* includes:

AUGUST 2

Aquidneck Growers’ Market, Memorial Blvd. b/tw Chapel & Edgar / (401) 932-9007

Music from Judy Hestnes

2:00-6:00 pm all ages welcome / FREE

Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue / (401) 848-8200

Notes on Jazz, an improvisational discussion led by Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation, and Danny Melnick, producer of the Newport Jazz Festival

5:00 pm

Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro Street / (401) 846-5252

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Live Music featuring C Note Missionaries

7:00 pm, Music; 8:00 pm, Film $10

Jo’s American Bistro, 24 Memorial Blvd. W, (401) 847-5506

An Evening of Jazz at Jo’s with Joanne Rodino, John Monllos, Stefan Griffin and Steve Johnson

7:00-10:00 pm / FREE

Bar and the communal area, first come first serve

Table reservations for dinner guests only

Bowen’s Wharf, 13 Bowen’s Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen’s

Bubble Visor (Folk/Rock Music)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

AUGUST 3

Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St. / (401) 846-0813

Live Local Music and Arts Festival

Doors: 11:00 am

Shows: 11:45 am-8:45 pm / $15 online (livelocalnpt.com); $20 at the door

Fort Adams State Park, 90 Fort Adams Drive / (401) 847-2400

A Bridge Together, an international music and dance event that connects Jazz, African Beats and Indian Carnatic music featuring Riya & Sara Kapoor, Rez Abbasi, Guru Swati Bhise, Maguette Camara and more (A Newport Jazz Festival Extra)

6:30 pm / FREE

Bowen’s Wharf, 13 Bowen’s Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen’s

Thatcher Harrison (Guitarist)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

*Schedule Subject to Change

More information on the four-day celebration is available at Newport Bridgefest.com.