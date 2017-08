NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-family home early Wednesday morning.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of the Sawyer Street home.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene at 1:45 a.m, the first-floor family was already safely evacuated. No one was on the second floor at the time of the fire.

It is unclear at this time whether the home is still habitable, as it sustained serious water damage while the fire was doused.