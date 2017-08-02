In the Kitchen: Heirloom Tomato Buratta Caprese Salad

Executive Chef Tim Kelly from Chapel Grille shares his recipe for Heirloom Tomato Buratta Caprese Salad.

Ingredients:

4 large heirloom tomatoes (about 2 1/2 pounds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 cup torn fresh basil leaves plus additional whole leaves for garnish

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 (2.5-ounce) rounds burrata cheese

Directions:

Cut tomatoes into wedges and place in large bowl. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Crush oregano between palms to release flavor; add to tomatoes. Add 1/4 cup basil and olive oil and mix well. Let stand at room temperature at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Place 1 burrata cheese round in center of each plate. Fan tomatoes around cheese, dividing equally. Drizzle with dressing from bowl. Garnish with additional basil leaves and serve.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.