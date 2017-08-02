In the Kitchen: Heirloom Tomato Buratta Caprese Salad

Executive Chef Tim Kelly from Chapel Grille shares his recipe for Heirloom Tomato Buratta Caprese Salad.
Ingredients:
- 4 large heirloom tomatoes (about 2 1/2 pounds)
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 cup torn fresh basil leaves plus additional whole leaves for garnish
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 (2.5-ounce) rounds burrata cheese
Directions:
- Cut tomatoes into wedges and place in large bowl.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Crush oregano between palms to release flavor; add to tomatoes.
- Add 1/4 cup basil and olive oil and mix well.
- Let stand at room temperature at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Place 1 burrata cheese round in center of each plate.
- Fan tomatoes around cheese, dividing equally.
- Drizzle with dressing from bowl.
- Garnish with additional basil leaves and serve.
