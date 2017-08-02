Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker makes late pitch for summer sales tax break

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is making a last-ditch effort to put a sales tax holiday on the summer calendar.

The Republican governor on Wednesday filed a bill that would suspend the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax on the weekend of August 19th and 20th.

It’s unclear, however, if the proposal will even get a vote in the Legislature.

The House and Senate are on August recess with no formal sessions scheduled until after Labor Day.

Lawmakers could consider the bill during an informal session, but under legislative rules, the objections of just a single member could stop the measure.

Baker’s announcement comes one day after an organization representing Massachusetts retailers said it would launch a ballot question campaign to lower the state’s sales tax and possibly establish a permanent summer sales tax holiday.