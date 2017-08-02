Parole hearing scheduled for man convicted of brutal 1982 murder

Related Coverage Killer denied parole, will remain in prison

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A man serving a life sentence for brutally murdering another man with a hammer will have another chance at parole.

Wednesday’s hearing, scheduled for 8 a.m, will be the seventh opportunity for James Hughes III to be released on parole.

Hughes was convicted for the 1982 murder of Howard “Zeke” Harris in Harris’ furniture store in North Kingstown. Harris caught Hughes rummaging through his desk for money, and when confronted Hughes proceeded to beat Harris in the head with a hammer.

The victim’s granddaughter says the killing was senseless, and the sum in Harris’ desk is thought to have only been around $70.

“I do not believe that murderers can be rehabilitated,” said Kay Cutting, the victim’s daughter, in a 2011 interview. “He has a degree but it doesn’t change the person.”

Administrators cited the heinous nature of the crime and Hughes’ institutional record during past parole hearing, all of which resulted in denials.

