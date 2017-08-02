Man shot in Dighton; police on scene investigating

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police for several hours Wednesday night were investigating in a quiet area of Dighton but officials have yet to confirm what happened there.

Officers responded to Wheeler Street at about 6:45 p.m.

At least one person was seen being taken away in an ambulance. At about 10:30 p.m., a white sedan with New Hampshire registration was towed away from the driveway of the home.

Members of the Bristol County Sheriff’s office also responded. A spokesperson said the office is assisting in processing a crime scene, but didn’t provide any further details.

People who live nearby told Eyewitness News it’s rare for them to see any police activity.

“Very, very quiet, quaint, rural area,” Lorna Ntabakos said. “Neighbors are all just friendly. We’re pretty spread out and everyone just looks out for each other.”

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office told Eyewitness News it was not a fatal incident, but deferred to police for any further information.

Eyewitness News will continue working the story and will bring you the latest in a live report at 11 on WPRI 12.