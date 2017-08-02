Police: Man used fake license to purchase car

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say used a counterfeit license to purchase a car.

The crime happened July 31 at State Line Nissan on Taunton Avenue in East Providence.

Police say the suspect used a fake Pennsylvania license to purchase a 2017 Nissan Maxima. There was a photo of the suspect on the license. But, investigators say the information provided belongs to an identity theft victim in another state.

If you recognize the suspect and have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call East Providence Police 401-435-7600 x 20037.