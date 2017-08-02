Police: Mom charged with DUI; had son, 4, in car during crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she crashed her car while driving under the influence on Route 1 in North Kingstown early Wednesday morning.

Mariah Franco was ordered held without bail at her arraignment in Kent County District Court just hours after her arrest.

Police said Franco crashed her car on Route 1, near Shermantown Road around 1 a.m. They said when they got to the scene they found Franco and her 4-year-old son outside of the car that Franco had driven off the road. Neither Franco nor her child was hurt.

Police said Franco appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking. However, they said she refused to take a breathalyzer.

“I know I did something very wrong,” Franco said during her arraignment. “It was an accident and I just want to be with my son.”

Police said a family member took custody of the child and the Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified.

Franco is due back in court Aug. 17.