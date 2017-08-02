Police: Suspect holds up Warwick CVS while wearing surgical mask

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Warwick are asking the public for help finding a man accused of robbing a CVS Pharmacy on Post Road.

In a Facebook post, Warwick Police say a clerk at the store went into the front parking lot around 9:15 p.m. on July 31 where she observed a man in a car with a surgical mask on. About 15 minutes later, the man walked into the store, went to the counter, and demanded cash.

Then police say the suspect lifted his shirt and showed a gun in a holster. The suspect is described as 5’3″-5’6″ in his 30’s. Police do not know which direction he took off in following the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwick Police at 401-468-4253.