Providence makes case for bond rating upgrade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Elorza administration officials met with representatives from the world’s largest bond rating agencies last week, making their case for an upgrade before Providence moves forward with a plan to borrow $45 million for infrastructure improvements throughout the city.

Finance director Lawrence Mancini told Eyewitness News the meetings with Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings all “went very well.” He said the agencies were “clearly impressed with the city’s current standing” and the economic development happening throughout the city.

Mancini said he’s hopeful each agency will issue a report on the city this month, but stopped short of saying whether he believes any of them will upgrade the bond rating or outlook. The city intends to borrow the $45 million no matter the agencies’ findings.

The current credit rating from Moody’s is Baa1 with a negative outlook. Both S&P and Fitch have given the city a BBB rating. (Fitch upgraded the city last year after Elorza announced an operating surplus for the 2015-16 fiscal year.)

City officials, including Mayor Jorge Elorza, traveled to Boston for a meeting with Standard & Poor’s July 24. The meetings with Moody’s and Fitch took place in Providence, allowing the administration to take the firms’ representatives on a bus tour of the city.

In a 61-page presentation to Moody’s, the city explained that it managed to eliminate a $13.4-million cumulative deficit – shortfalls accumulated over several years – by posting consecutive $10-million surpluses. (The total surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30 won’t be final until independent auditors complete their review of the city’s finances later this year.)

Mancini said all of the firms asked similar questions, showing interest in Providence’s ability to rebuild its finances while still reinvesting in infrastructure while expressing concern with the city’s $2 billion in long-term retiree pension and healthcare liabilities. The city’s pension fund was just 25% funded as of June 30, 2016, according to its annual audit.

Mancini explained that the city will continue to pursue state legislation that would allow the city to profit from its water supply, with the proceeds being dedicated to improving the pension system. The first step in that process was a bill that would have created a regional water authority, but it never came to a vote this year. Mancini also said the city’s goal is reduce the assumed rate of return on the pension fund from 8% to 7% in the coming years.

On economic development, the agencies were encouraged by the amount of “taxable development” occurring in the city, according to Bob Azar, the city’s deputy director of planning and development. The total assessed value of real estate and personal property in Providence grew from $10.6 billion to $11.5 billion between 2014 and 2016, according to the presentation.

Azar said the tours of the city focused on projects occurring downtown and west of downtown, as opposed to the East Side.

The $45-million bond and an associated spending plan has already been approved by the City Council. Mancini said the city hopes to borrow the money by the end of October.

During the first two years of the plan, the city would spend $48.5 million on a wide array of projects, including recreational facility improvements, building repairs in City Hall and sewer repairs. About $23.5 million will be set aside for street paving and sidewalk repairs.

Other significant projects in the first two years of the plan include $3 million for remediation work on the police department’s firing range, $2 million for turf at Conley Stadium at Mount Pleasant High School, $335,000 for a seawall replacement at India Point Park and $275,000 for improvements to Waterplace Park in downtown.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan