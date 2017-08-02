Repainted wall along I-95 again the target of vandalism

Related Coverage Fed up with graffiti, RIDOT paints over highway mural

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A wall along I-95 in Providence has once again been targeted by a vandal, albeit very subtly this time.

Located near the state offices exit, the wall previously sported a mural but it was painted over last month by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) after it was repeatedly tagged with graffiti.

Eyewitness News reported on the removal of the mural on Tuesday and by Wednesday morning, someone had defaced it again, painting two little birds on the plain, blue-gray wall.

RIDOT was unaware of the new vandalism until receiving a call Wednesday from Eyewitness News.

The agency’s director, Peter Alviti, said on Tuesday that he’s focused on fixing Rhode Island’s roads and bridges, and repainting that wall was just another step in keeping the state looking fresh and clean. He didn’t say if RIDOT plans to take any preventative measures going forward, just that it intends to keep the wall graffiti-free.

“We’ll be there to clean it up again,” Alviti said. “That’s our job.”

RIDOT declined to comment any further regarding the most recent vandalism.

Providence Mural Graffiti Gone View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo provided by RIDOT) (Rosie Woods, WPRI-TV) (Rosie Woods, WPRI-TV) (Rosie Woods, WPRI-TV)