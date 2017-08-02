RISP: 8 juveniles charged in training school disturbance

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A week after a disturbance at the state training school sent several staff members and two detainees to the hospital, eight juveniles have been charged.

Rhode Island State Police Col. Ann C. Assumpico announced Wednesday the charges include assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault; assault on a correctional officer or training school employee; and vandalism.

The incident happened July 26 at about 9 p.m. State police said they received a report about a riot in progress.

Police said several of the detainees refused to return to their rooms and, as one staff member tried to usher a “non-compliant” resident, other residents grabbed a broom stick and assaulted the staff member with it. Police said another resident assaulted the same staff member with a chair, while others unlocked the remaining room doors, allowing all 20 residents into the common area.